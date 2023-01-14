NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Madi Williams scored 13 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, Liz Scott had a double-double and No. 19 Oklahoma rallied to defeat No. 23 Kansas 80-74 on Saturday.

After Williams scored the opening basket of the game, the Sooners never led again until Scott’s layup to open the fourth quarter made it 55-53.

Williams and Aubrey Joens hit 3-pointers and Williams made a layup to cap a 10-0 run for a 74-62 lead with two minutes to go. A rushed shot and turnover helped Kansas score seven straight before Oklahoma made six free throws in the final minute to wrap it up.

Ana Lianusa scored 12 points for the Sooners (14-3, 4-1 Big 12 Conference). Scott and Taylor Robertson had 10 each with Scott snaring a career-high 15 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Williams had nine boards and Nevaeh Tot had eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Robertson is seven 3s shy of tying Kelsey Mitchell’s NCAA record of 497.

Wyvette Mayberry scored 20 points for the Jayhawks (12-4, 2-3), who have lost three straight. Zakiyah Franklin added 15 points, Ioanna Chatzileonti added 10 and Taiyanna Jackson had 13 rebounds and four blocks to go with eight points but had to deal with foul trouble.

The Sooners had a 57-44 rebounding advantage, a plus-12 on the offensive glass, which helped overcome 33% shooting.

Oklahoma goes to TCU on Wednesday when Kansas is home against West Virginia.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP