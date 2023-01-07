RUSTON, La. (AP)Cobe Williams’ 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UTEP 60-58 on Saturday.

Williams shot 6 for 16 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (10-6, ,3-2 Conference USA). Quandre Bullock added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and also had five rebounds. Keaston Willis finished with 10 points.

The Miners (8-7, 1-3) were led in scoring by Otis Frazier III, who finished with 13 points, two steals and two blocks. Shamar Givance added 11 points and five assists and Mario McKinney Jr. had 10 points.

These two teams both play Wednesday. Louisiana Tech visits North Texas and UTEP hosts UTSA.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.