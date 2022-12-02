RUSTON, La. (AP)Cobe Williams scored 21 points to help Louisiana Tech defeat Southern 74-59 on Friday night.

Williams also had seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Bulldogs (6-2). Keaston Willis scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Dravon Mangum was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Jaguars (3-5) were led by Brion Whitley, who recorded 16 points. Tyrone Lyons added 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Southern. Festus Ndumanya also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.