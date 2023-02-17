ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Nazir Williams’ 27 points and Cornell opened overtime with a 12-0 run and beat Dartmouth 95-83 in overtime on Friday night.

Williams added six assists and three steals for the Big Red (16-8, 6-5 Ivy League). Sean Hansen scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Greg Dolan was 7 of 14 shooting (3 for 9 from distance) to finish with 17 points.

Ryan Cornish led the Big Green (9-16, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and five assists. Dusan Neskovic added 19 points and four assists for Dartmouth. Jaren Johnson also recorded 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Cornell hosts Harvard while Dartmouth visits Columbia.

—

