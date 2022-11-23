CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP)Keshawn Williams scored 28 points as Northern Illinois beat LIU 86-61 on Wednesday.

Williams shot 10 for 17 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line for the Huskies (2-4). David Coit was 6 of 12 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) to add 17 points. Zarigue Nutter recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

R.J. Greene led the way for the Sharks (1-4) with 14 points and three steals. Quion Burns and Marko Maletic each had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.