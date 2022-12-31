ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Kelton Talford scored 14 points and Kasen Harrison’s layup with eight seconds left led Winthrop past UNC Asheville 62-60 on Saturday.

Trent Stephney missed a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs with four seconds left to end it.

Talford had nine rebounds for the Eagles (6-9). Harrison scored 12 points while going 6 of 9 from the field. Toneari Lane shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Drew Pember led the way for the Bulldogs (9-6) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. UNC Asheville also got 17 points from Tajion Jones. In addition, Fletcher Abee had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Winthrop hosts Presbyterian and UNC Asheville travels to play High Point.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.