Wisconsin (6-6, Big Ten) vs. Oklahoma State (7-5, Big 12) Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Phoenix

TOP PLAYERS

Wisconsin: QB Graham Mertz 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns, 10 interceptions. RB Braelon Allen, 1,126 yards, 10 TDs.

Oklahoma State: QB Spencer Sanders 2,642 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions; eight TDs rushing.

NOTABLE

Wisconsin: After a rough season that included a coaching change and ended with consecutive losses, the Badgers are in a bowl game for the 21st straight season, the third-longest active streak nationally. Wisconsin hasn’t said whether new coach Luke Fickell or interim coach Jim Leonhard will coach the bowl game.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys won their first five games before losing five of their last seven, including their final two. They are in a bowl for the 17th straight season, the nation’s sixth-longest active streak.

LAST TIME

This will be the first meeting between the schools.

BOWL HISTORY

Wisconsin: Second appearance in Guaranteed Rate Bowl, which originated as the Copper Bowl; 34th bowl game overall.

Oklahoma State: Third appearance in Guaranteed Rate Bowl; 33rd bowl berth overall.

