CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Isaiah Wong scored 22 points and No. 16 Miami beat Boston College 88-72 on Wednesday night.

The junior guard went 7 for 9 from the field and moved into 10th place on the school’s career scoring list with 1,535 points. He shook off a miserable performance in Miami’s 76-70 loss at Georgia Tech last week, when Wong had only six points on 1-of-11 shooting.

”It kind of bothered me with the Georgia Tech game and (not) making a lot of shots,” Wong said. ”Coming into this game I just wanted to stay focused. Today, I felt a lot better.”

Jordan Miller added 19 points and Harlond Beverly scored a season-high 15 on 6-of-7 shooting for the Hurricanes (14-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Norchard Omier had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Wooga Poplar was Miami’s fifth double-figure scorer with 10 points.

Miami shot 12 for 18 from behind the arc and never trailed after a 13-0 run midway through the first half.

”I thought our guys played really hard, really well,” Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said. ”For us to be successful, we have to use our speed and quickness. We were terrific on offense. We had a bad night shooting last week. We had a great night shooting tonight.”

DeMarr Langford finished with 20 points and Makai Ashton-Langford added 19 for the Eagles (8-9, 2-4).

Down 15 at halftime, the Eagles outscored Miami 18-9 in the first 5:36 of the second half. Langford’s dunk with 14:56 left cut Boston College’s deficit to 52-46.

”We controlled the tempo more and got it to six,” coach Earl Grant said. ”They’re a good team and you have to be sharp on the road. I thought we gave them some stuff in transition, not being as alert as we should be.”

Wong’s 3-pointer with 10:08 remaining extended Miami’s lead to double figures again at 62-52.

”We’re a pretty good offensive team and when challenged, our guys normally rise to the occasion,” Larranaga said.

Beverly scored five points and Nijel Pack hit a 3 that keyed Miami’s first-half run. Beverly’s layup with 7:27 to go before halftime capped the surge and put the Hurricanes ahead 25-13.

Beverly sat out most of last season because of a back injury and missed the Hurricanes’ NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight.

”I feel like I’ve played basketball long enough to where I have the utmost confidence in myself and, of course, the utmost confidence in my teammates,” Beverly said. ”Last year I didn’t get to play and they were a great team. I just want to be part of another great team. The way we’re playing now, it feels good to be a part of it.”

Boston College got to 32-26 on Ashton-Langford’s jumper with 3:11 left before consecutive 3s from Miller, Poplar and Pack helped the Hurricanes close the half on an 11-2 spurt.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles lost their 10th straight at Miami. They last won on Miami’s home floor Jan. 19, 2010.

Miami: It was the Hurricanes’ first home game in three weeks. They were scheduled to host Vermont on Dec. 28 but the Catamounts couldn’t travel after a snowstorm affected the Northeast in late December, causing the game to be canceled.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Will host Wake Forest on Saturday.

Miami: Plays at North Carolina State on Saturday. The Hurricanes rallied late in an 80-73 home victory against the Wolfpack on Dec. 10.

