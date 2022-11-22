GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Kam Woods scored 19 points as N.C. A&T beat Saint Andrews (NC) 109-57 on Tuesday night.

Woods added eight assists and three steals for the Aggies (2-4). Marcus Watson scored 17 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line. Love Bettis finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Ameil Malone finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights (0-1). Brodie Clark added 10 points for Saint Andrews (NC). In addition, Garrett McRae finished with 10 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.