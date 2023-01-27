BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson is expected to return to the sideline Saturday night for a crucial Big Ten contest against Ohio State.

Woodson missed Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota because he was recovering from COVID-19.

The athletic department said Friday in a news release that Woodson was ”doing great” and the medical team believes he will be able to coach Saturday night.

Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond replaced Woodson earlier this week for the game in which the Hoosiers rallied for a 61-57 victory over the short-handed Golden Gophers.

Woodson returned to his alma mater last season after spending a quarter-century coaching in the NBA. Under Woodson’s guidance, the Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) ended a five-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Indiana opened this season as the Big Ten favorite, but three straight January losses sent them tumbling out of The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season. The Hoosiers have rebounded by winning four straight, and a victory over the Buckeyes (11-9, 3-6) could put them back in the rankings.

Indiana is currently three games behind 3 1/2 games behind No. 1 Purdue but is tied for fifth in the Big Ten, just one game behind second-place Rutgers.

