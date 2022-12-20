DURHAM, N.C. ( (AP)Justin Wright’s 24 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Citadel 81-74 on Tuesday night.

Wright shot 8 of 10 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Eagles (6-7). Daniel Oladapo added 21 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Ja’Darius Harris recorded eight points and shot 3 of 5 from the field.

The Bulldogs (5-7) were led in scoring by Austin Ash, who finished with 23 points. Stephen Clark added 14 points for Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.