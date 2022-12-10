CINCINNATI (AP)Souley Boum had 21 points, including the go-ahead free throw with one second remaining, and visiting Xavier defeated Cincinnati 80-77 in the 90th Crosstown Shootout.

Cincinnati never led but David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer to get the Bearcats within 76-73 in the final minute. With 11 seconds remaining he hit another 3-pointer, was fouled, and made the free throw for a tying four-point play.

Boum was fouled with one second left, made the first free throw and missed the second intentionally. Cincinnati was out of timeouts but called timeout anyway to stop the clock. Boum made both resulting technical free throws and Cincinnati was unsuccessful when inbounding the ball with .9 seconds remaining.

Cincinnati trailed by 17 at halftime and closed to within 66-63 near the five-minute mark of the second half. The Bearcats fell behind by 11 again then rallied to tie it on DeJulius’s four-point play.

Jack Nunge scored 18 points for Xavier (7-3) and Colby Jones added 15 points.

DeJulius led the Bearcats (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Cincinnati also got 16 points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Viktor Lakhin. In addition, Mika Adams-Woods finished with nine points and six assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.