WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)EJ Jarvis’ 16 points helped Yale defeat Monmouth 76-44 on Thursday night.

Jarvis added 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-3). Isaiah Kelly scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. John Poulakidas shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Hawks (1-12) were led by Myles Foster, who posted 17 points. Andrew Ball added five points for Monmouth. In addition, Tahron Allen had four points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.