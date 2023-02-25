JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Coltie Young’s 19 points helped Jackson State defeat Texas Southern 71-69 on Saturday night.

Young had five rebounds for the Jackson State (10-18, 9-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Romelle Mansel scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Zeke Cook recorded 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

Mansel’s dunk with 15 seconds left gave Jackson State a two-point lead and they held on to win.

Joirdon Karl Nicholas led Texas Southern (11-18, 7-9) with 16 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Texas Southern got 14 points and two steals from Davon Barnes. John Walker had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.