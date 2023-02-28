EDMONTON, Alberta (AP)Pavel Zacha scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the league-leading Boston Bruins beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night for their seventh straight win.

Nick Foligno and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins, and Dmitry Orlov had two assists for his first points since being acquired from Washington last week. Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots to win his third straight start and eighth in his last 10.

Connor McDavid scored twice to reach the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career for the Oilers, who have lost two straight in regulation after a five-game point streak (2-0-3). Stuart Skinner had 25 saves.

CANUCKS 5, STARS 4, OT

DALLAS (AP) – Andrei Kuzmenko scored 48 seconds into overtime to lift Vancouver.

Anthony Beauvillier had two goals and Sheldon Dries and Vasily Podkolzin also scored in regulation for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko, playing for the first time since Dec. 1, stopped 34 shots. Demko missed the previous 35 games with a lower-body injury.

Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist, Evgenii Dadonov scored in his Dallas debut a day after being acquired from Montreal, and Roope Hintz and Nils Lundkvist also tallied for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 16 saves for Dallas in its franchise-record 10th overtime loss this season.

DUCKS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Max Jones scored the go-ahead goal, Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, and Anaheim snapped Chicago’s five-game winning streak.

Isac Lundestrom and Jakob Silfverberg also scored, Mason McTavish had three assists, and the Ducks won their third straight game. Lukas Dostal made 24 saves after losing his previous five starts.

Tyler Johnson had a power-play goal and an assist, and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Blackhawks, who had been on their longest run of sustained success since winning five in a row in January 2020. Petr Mrazek allowed four goals on 33 shots.

AVALANCHE 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

DENVER (AP) – Mikko Rantanen scored twice, including 14 seconds into the game, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 31 shots to help Colorado get its sixth straight win.

Rantanen reached the 40-goal mark in a season for the first time in his career. His quick score tied for the seventh-fastest goal to start a game in Avalanche history.

Nathan MacKinnon added an empty-net goal with a shot from his own end with 3:27 remaining. He extended his points streak to eight straight games.

Adin Hill had 31 saves for the Golden Knights, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 27. They’re now 6-1-3 over their last 10 games.

SENATORS 6, RED WINGS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Claude Giroux scored the tiebreaking goal and had three assists, Thomas Chabot had a goal and two assists and Ottawa beat Detroit.

Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson also scored to help the Senators win their second straight after a two-game skid. Cam Talbot finished with 22 saves.

David Perron and Tyler Bertuzzi scored goals for the Red Wings, who have lost two straight after winning seven of eight. Magnus Hellberg had 36 saves.

Detroit remained three points behind Pittsburgh for the Eastern Conference’s second wild card. Buffalo is just a point behind the Penguins, and the Red Wings are in a three-way tie with Florida and Washington with 64 points.

