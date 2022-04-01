Skip to content
Someone You Should Know
Someone You Should Know: Joe Hill
Top Someone You Should Know Headlines
Mike Anderson, the man behind the camera
Mike Wolf and his 32 years with the McQuade tournament
Miss North Dakota USA, SaNoah LaRocque
From the weather desk, to church, to the road
ND’s first Miss Amazing
The woman behind With Room Coffee
More Someone You Should Know
Somewhere You Should Go: International Peace Garden
Riding to World Champion
A versatile musician
Understanding and supporting those with autism
Minot gymnasts prepare for regional competition
The people behind Prairie Sky Breads
Guns n’ Hoses Hockey Game to benefit 9-year-old
Latest Local News
July at the BAGA: Wilderness and watercolors
Bismarck’s vision of its future, available for review
Protecting your crops from grasshoppers this summer
Clothing drive underway for Project BEE
Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch uses music as therapy
Bismarck’s only 24-hour shelter places limited hours
2 injured in Williston crash
Clinicians utilizing brainspotting more in therapy
Minot Family YMCA gets kids to unplug from electronics
Trinity Health eases mask mandate
See More Local News
KX News Trending Stories
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in death
Billions to be paid to family killed by cartel
Bismarck’s vision of its future, available for review
Man held on $1 million bail in fatal Bozeman stabbing
Bismarck’s only 24-hour shelter places limited hours