BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— “People said don’t get into business with family. It’s never going to work.” But since 2017, it has worked for Mack Ternes and Tony Anderson. Both men picked up a variety of skills after high school. Anderson had slaughterhouse experience and Ternes went to school for business, not to mention they both grew up hunting. Plus, “Tony’s my brother-in-law. I married his sister,” 3Be Meats Co-Owner Mack Ternes said.

A key ingredient to their success is excellent customer service. “If you don’t treat your customers well and give them a good product, they have no reason to come here. There’s [sic] other places that you can get essentially the same products. Delivering a great product with great service is always…. that’s always going to get people to come back in,” Ternes said.

That customer service is part of what’s helped get them through a global pandemic and inflation, not to mention raising their families. In that time, Anderson and Ternes say they’ve worked on perfecting some of their recipes you won’t find anywhere else. “Our different brat flavors we come up with. I think that definitely helps. People are curious to try the different stuff we make, so I think that really helps the success too,” Anderson said. The most popular flavor, according to Anderson, is the Philly Cheesesteak Brat.

The brothers-in-law say it’s not rare when a customer thanks them for a job well done and that keeps them motivated and they both know they can lean on each other for support. “Where Tony struggles in some stuff I’m better at it and where I struggle in stuff he covers it. I think we play off each other really well,” Ternes said.

Ternes and Anderson say they hope to keep the business going as long as possible with the help of a hard-working team, offering quality products, and making sure they meet with customers over and over again. “You know we fresh-slice our meat and cheese. Now Subway’s doing the same thing. I’d like to think we influenced Subway but I don’t think we did,” Anderson said laughing.

The name 3Be Meats comes from the names of Anderson and Ternes’ children, beginning with B & E.

