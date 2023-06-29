BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Growing up in Rugby, North Dakota, Andrew Hershey discovered his love for ice cream as a young baseball player.

“We won one of our first games of the entire year and the whole team went out for ice cream and my parents let me get the biggest scoop that I could possibly get,” FOMO 10/40 Creamery Owner Andrew Hershey said.

That memory wouldn’t melt away while being raised by a pastor and nurse. He says he wasn’t drawn to either of those career fields, but his parent’s careers made an impression on him.

“I learned how to care for people through their servant leadership and their love,” Hershey explained. Hershey’s done that as a missionary traveling around the world with a passion for business and “from a longing to bring hope to people that might not have what we have here in America,” Hershey said.

His wanting-to-help attitude might lead you to believe why FOMO is part of the name of his business, but it’s not necessarily about a fear of missing out.

“It means ‘focused on missions overseas.’ The 10/40 window is the area of the world ten degrees north of the equator. It kind of makes a box and stretches across northern Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia. In these countries, you’ll find the highest amounts of violence, highest amounts of persecution, lowest amounts of freedom and education. And we have identified this as an area that we want to be a part of bringing hope and light into the world too,” Hershey said.

That’s why Hershey says 100% of business proceeds from FOMO 10/40 Creamery help get businesses started overseas. He also understands the thought of ice cream making a big impact may seem unusual, but Hershey believes it’s a calling.

“If we can help one person, our shop is succeeding,” Hershey said. And if customer reviews are any indication of success, “These guys have the best ice cream in Bismarck, so if you’ve never been here, you need to be here,” said one of FOMO 10/40 Creamery’s customers.

