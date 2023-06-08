MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — “If you see that potential in someone, tell them to do it, and not just once, but multiple times.” Those are words of advice from Beth Odahlen, the Director for Community Engagement and Solutions at Strengthen ND.

“Sometimes I think people think ‘I have this dream, but can I really do it,’ and they just need that encouragement along the way. And so that really drove my passion to continue to work with young people,” Odahlen said.

Odahlen started working with youth while in grad school in Salt Lake City, Utah, and 14 years ago, a position opened at Minot State University.

“It was a lot of leadership programming and working with students to help them understand their potential that they have the skills, that they have a voice that their opinion matters,” Odahlen said.

This was right up her ally, and she continued in that position for several years. That led to her transition to Strengthen ND, working on Launching Leadership, which is a high school leadership program, working with an AmeriCorps program.

Odahlen has seen first-hand how much some simple words of encouragement can impact a person. She tried to convince one student for quite some time to become a leader, but she was quiet and shy and kept saying no. But then she did apply and it was life-changing.

“She told me after she did apply to be a leader and became a leader at Minot State, you know, ‘I almost dropped out of school,'” Beth remembered with a smile. “‘And because I kept telling me that I should do it, and I should continue that. That’s the reason I stayed in school and that changed the trajectory of what I’m doing today.'”

And that gave Beth even more motivation to encourage youth to be heard. The leadership program gives high school students the space and place to learn and feel supported. Beth said it fosters change, offers support and matches students with mentors to learn and be change-makers.

“Their opinions and their perspective are very important. It shapes our communities, and it shapes the future of our communities. And so it’s just something that I think young people need to hear from multiple facets,” Odahlen said.