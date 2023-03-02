BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— 2023 marks 55 years since the first 9-1-1 call was placed. While that call was made simply to show the number worked in February of 1968, since then, 9-1-1 has become the number to call in the U.S. when there’s an emergency. But a number to call is just a number unless there are people on the other end ready to help.

“You gotta be ready to perform at any given notice,” CenCom Emergency Dispatcher Logan Leingang said. Any given notice can happen at any given time at CenCom or the Central Dakota Communications Center. It’s responsible for public safety communications services for more than 20 different agencies in North Dakota. Logan Leingang has been answering calls there for almost nine years, but he admitted it took time to get used to.

“For me, it was about two years before I actually came in, felt comfortable with everything that was going on, to the point where it wasn’t, you know, nervousness or anxiousness,” Leingang explained. He said an effective dispatcher doesn’t let those feelings dominate.



There are some things dispatchers hear on calls the general public will never hear or experience.

As far as dealing with them after his shift, over time, Leingang said, he’s learned how to leave work at work. “When I go home, I usually have 10, 15 minutes where I just kind of sit down, just kind of let that kind of stuff shed off. If I need to talk to someone I’ll talk with my wife, but if not, I’ll go immediately and play with my kids,” Leingang said.



Mike Dannenfelzer, a former police officer, has been at some of those more harrowing emergency scenes. He’s been CenCom’s communications director for more than 20 years.



“[I] looked at it as an opportunity to kind of change and impact public safety generally and really grow the dispatch center and the dispatch process, to professionalize it a little more,” Dannzefelzer said. He said there’s been a lot of change over his more than two decades at CenCom. One of the biggest: “Those cell phones can connect to 9-1-1 anywhere. What we’ve had to do is work with carriers and work with the federal government to put in location technology, so that when somebody calls 9-1-1 on a cell phone, we can actually generally locate them and send help where it’s needed,” Dannenfelzer said.



As for an ongoing challenge, Dannenfelzer said it’s “Staffing. They suffer from burnout. The shift work sometimes drains on them and family life can impact them as well. But we try and do our best to keep the ones we can keep,” he said.



Logan Leingang understands that though his role is significant, it’s more about those he serves.

“In the end, it’s the most rewarding part of the job is the help you provide. I love it when I get to help people,” Leingang said.



Dannenfelzer says CenCom is hiring.



