GLEN ULLIN, N.D. (KXNET) — “I don’t like greasing,” said Dick Schirado. “And whoever does, I’d like to talk to him personally and give him a beer.”

So Dick Schirado, inventor and owner of Schirado Inventions, LLC, decided to do something about it by breaking out his entrepreneurial skills and creating a grease gun applicator system.

“It really becomes a one-handed operation; go after the zerks with one hand,” Dick explained.

After attempting to work with other companies to produce the grease guns and bring them to market, Dick decided it was best to do it himself.

“It’s like quicksand,” Dick laughed. “I mean at one point, you’re not going to get out. But it’s not to die, it’s to survive. So I figured, well, at this point, I’m, I’m not backing out. I’m going to try this on my own.”

As a kid, Dick always enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together.

He was inspired by his parents who always tried to come up with new ideas to make things better. And Dick’s motto for his company, Schirado Inventions, is “striving to make life easier.”

“It’s really tough,” Dick said. “But persistence, persistence. It might be annoying, but nevertheless, if you believe in your product keep pushing.”

As a rancher and former farmer, Dick knows the difficulties of life on the farm.

“Hats off to farmers and ranchers,” shared Dick. “It looks glorious, but boy behind the scenes, it’s a hell-of-a business. It’s tough.”

So he continued brainstorming and searching for ways to make life easier, including a task that simply takes time and more effort than it deserves.

“I don’t know anybody that likes to open gates either,” Dick said.

So Dick started searching for a way to not have to climb up and down from the tractor to open gates.

“So I lost sleep one night, or was it 400? I can’t remember,” Dick laughed. “So I, I started prototyping it, and it’s evolved quite a bit. And I’ve been selling quite a few.”

And it works like a charm.

“Open it,” Dick stated.

And the inventions don’t stop there.

” I got the grease gun, I got my magnetic magnets, magnetic visors for up views, I got my mailbox clips,” Dick explained. “I got my remote control gate. I got a net rap cutter, I got another product that I got a few of them out. It’s motion-activated frost-free yard hydrant.”

Dick says coming up with ideas that nobody else has thought of can be a challenge, but that’s not all.

“The inventing process is, it’s a real challenge,” Dick shared. “And as much of a challenge as it is, that’s the easy part of it all, the hard part is convincing your customers that what you have come up with is as valuable in their eyes as you see it.”

And lastly, finding somebody who will support you, like Dick’s wife who is his number one supporter.

Dick Schirado, the owner of Schirado Inventions, is Someone You Should Know.

Dick has several of his inventions available for sale as well, and you can check them all out on his website.