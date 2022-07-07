BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As long as we’re able to do what we love and have the strength to do it, a lot of us would rather remain active instead of sitting around. That’s the case for our latest Someone You Should Know.

With the shortage in his job field, he’s that someone ready to dive right in.



When we want to get in shape, the last thing we think of is finding a job at the same time. “I had gotten into swimming laps for exercise. I was getting a little overweight,” Missouri Valley Family YMCA Lifeguard & Swim Instructor Joe Hill said.

At the time, Hill was getting exercise; he was also about to get a job offer.



“A pool manager had approached me and asked if I had any kids that wanted to be a lifeguard. My kids don’t like swimming, but then he offered me an opportunity and I kind of laughed at him at first. But then he said he had plenty of adults doing it and so I said: ‘OK, I’ll give it a try,” and found out that I liked it,” Hill said.



For the last 20 years, Hill has been training new lifeguards and new swimmers, with a significant age difference between student and instructor, but that doesn’t bother him.

“Many of the lifeguards I’ve trained, I taught swim lessons to also when they were very young,” Hill said.



Hill said he’s been lifeguarding for so long now, that it doesn’t come as a surprise to many in the area to see a gray-bearded lifeguard.

“I think I see more surprise in people that are new to the area that come in and see somebody my age still doing this,” Hill said.



Hill’s colleague, Missouri Valley Family YMCA Senior Youth Safety & Risk Compliance Officer Christy Cameron said she’s amazed by the amount of energy and dedication Hill has for his job.

“He is so passionate about water safety and teaching kids to swim; that is his happy place. If he could teach swim lessons all of the time he would,” Cameron said.



However, both Cameron and Hill said the one thing they need to be teaching more of is lifeguard training classes and they’re dealing with a shortage.

“Since COVID came about, there’s been a tremendous shortage because we went for a whole year without pretty much very little or no training for anybody. So, it really put us behind,” Hill said.



Hill hopes there are a few people looking for some purpose, some calling, wanting to take on what may look easy but is a serious responsibility.

“It is probably the most important job you will ever have your entire life because you are responsible for the safety of others,” Hill said.



Despite the shortage, Hill will continue to watch over the water, teach kids how to swim and train the newest generation of lifeguards as long as he’s able.

“I like doing it. I enjoy this. I like watching kids, I like working with kids, working with the young adults is very rewarding. So far, I haven’t slowed down,” he added.