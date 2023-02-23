BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Douglas Bahr is the newest justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court. At the time of our interview, he’d only been on the bench for three weeks, after having served in his last job as a district court judge. Justice Bahr said though the appointment to the Supreme Court is an honor, he’s also very aware of the legacy of the person for whom he’s taking over: longtime justice and former Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle. “I’m not replacing Justice VandeWalle. He’s not replaceable with his years of experience,” Justice Bahr said.



Though a career as a lawyer wasn’t his first choice, law always seemed to be on his radar. “In high school, I had thought I wanted to go into law enforcement. My dad, in the Air Force, had been an OSI agent: Office of Special Investigations. And so, I had thought of going into law enforcement; but once I got to college, I wanted to go into family, marriage counseling and things like that,” Bahr said.



Instead, Bahr made his way through law school, after which he served as a law clerk, North Dakota Solicitor General, attorney and judge. “I think it’s intellectually challenging, which I like.

I get to do a lot of different areas of the law, which I like. I like variety,” Bahr said. Some of that variety also comes by way of his family, including his six children, two grandchildren and his wife, who told him he needs to get some hobbies. “And I said: ‘Well, why do I have to create hobbies if I like what I’m doing so much I don’t want to retire,'” Bahr said. Some of those hobbies include biking, hiking, reading and spending time with family.



Justice Bahr said the days can be long and so he appreciates the time he has outside of his office, even if it’s just a few feet down the hall in the Supreme Court wing of the state capitol building, soaking it in. “It’s the first time I’ve seen it because I’m always sitting back there,” Bahr said, looking at his nameplate on the Supreme Court bench.



As to what’s next, Justice Bahr said he’s happy where he’s at now and is looking forward to his future on the highest court in the state. “It’s exciting and hopefully will be excited to be here for years to come.”

Justice Bahr’s investiture ceremony is scheduled for Monday, February 27th at 3 p.m. in the House chamber at the North Dakota State Capitol, with a reception following after.