BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Winston is four years old. He loves to play at Sertoma Park in Bismarck. Winston’s mom is Danielle Abler. Though she’s not running around the park as much as her son, she used to. “This park, I remember coming to as a kid and it’s just a great way to be able to get out. You kind of meet new people. You know, this is how they socialize, they learn how to make friends,” Abler said.



Making sure everyone can have fun while staying safe is Kevin Klipfel’s job. He’s Bismarck Parks and Rec’s executive director. “When I drive by the softball complex, the sand volleyball, people walking on the trails, kids and families in parks, that’s what makes me smile and that’s what I like to do,” Klipfel said,



Klipfel lived in Grand Forks, and would later find his way to Bismarck, but he says on the way to college, a career crunching numbers is what he thought he’d do. “I thought I was going to be an accountant. I changed majors three times. It took me two-and-a-half, three years to figure out what I wanted to do. [I] ended up taking some recreation classes and got interested in the program,” Klipfel said.



Klipfel says he’s remained active over the years, and not just behind the desk. Before becoming executive director, Klipfel had worked for Bismarck Parks and Rec in the ’90s, as well as in Valley City and Dickinson. Klipfel’s also a certified playground inspector. He’s glad he went through the class but afterward, he admits becoming a bit overly cautious. “I went through the class when I had young kids. It almost scared me to the point that I didn’t want to go on playgrounds because there’s all these things to look for,” Klipfel explained.



Over the last 30 years, Klipfel says playgrounds have improved, including getting rid of metal slides, which are no fun on a hot day. He also says not just playgrounds, but parks and facilities keep getting better. A big part of that is the feedback from park-goers.



“You’re always going to have those challenges with a system as big as ours, but our goal is always to work towards making things the best we can,” Klipfel pointed out.

