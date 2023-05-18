MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Once upon a time, 31 years ago, Madison Cermak and Ellen Huber made news in the same newspaper, namely Cermak’s birth and Huber’s wedding. The connection: both wound up working for the same city in the same job. In January of 2023, Cermak took over for Huber as the City of Mandan‘s Business Development and Communications Director. “I was very taken back when I got this job and had stepped in her role, because, again, huge shoes to fill,” Madison Cermak said.



Before this job, Cermak, a Bismarck native, went from being a special projects coordinator to a senior marketing manager for the Downtowners Association of Bismarck. As happy as she is in her job now, Cermak didn’t always plan on working in a small town. “I wanted to work at a big magazine place in the city growing up. That was my thinking and I’ve come to realize that things change as you grow up and I like a smaller environment,” Cermak said.



Some of the end results Cermak and others are looking forward to include filling in the spaces. “We’re doing a whole rezoning for the City of Mandan which will help single-family homes. We would love more commercial space in Mandan,” Cermak said.



When she’s not working at city hall, she’s not far from it, advocating for and enjoying all that Mandan has to offer. “I also love our main street. I love just walking around and seeing people in the city. That’s kind of my main thing. I have a dog named Ozzie, so I love to take him on walks around the area,” Cermak said.



Cermak also loves having the opportunity to strengthen her Mandan roots. “My grandpa would be very proud, owning Circle Foods Grocery Store, Cermak said.”

Day by day, project by project, Cermak will continue collaborating with others, making decisions she hopes will create good news, making Mandan an even better place to live. That and more is what makes Madison Cermak someone you should know.



Another project Cermak wants to focus on is childcare availability. She said it’s her goal to have a cost-effective way to help daycares and people who need to put their child in daycare.