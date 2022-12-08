“(singing) Hate running out in the storm. Ok let’s see if we get anything. Oh yep see, smileys,” exclaimed Missy Moritz, owner of the “Grismobile.”

One simply can’t help but smile when you see the Grismobile cruising around the Capitol city!

“Oh I hate to show this off, but this dandy here, I am unsure the purpose,” Missy chuckled. “The only thing I know, is that this means this is a rich person’s automobile.”

Missy Mortiz bought this beauty from her former babysitter of over 30 years, 91-year-old Cathy Brunsvold, a couple of years ago, and knew the car was destined to serve a purpose.

It sat in her backyard for a year until she decided to give it some life with Griswold décor modeled after “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” take it out for a spin and give people a reason to smile.

“I’ll take it for the team for the community and I’ll drive this thing,” Missy said. “You know, I’m doing it for you guys.”

And how can it not lift you up when it has everything you could ask for?!

“Somebody was brighting me the other day. All I did was that,” motioned Missy. “Dimmed. It was great. I think I like to getting back to the basics. This car makes me feel like we’ve gotten so busy with life and stuff and this car is just like a Cadillac. “

Back to the basics, armed with all of the necessities and more.

“Oh I can also plug her in, on these cold winter nights,” Missy exclaimed.

“And then look at that,” Missy demonstrated. “You can lock it, and then that seat goes down and you’ve got a truck.”

“So you get in here, and then you can just watch out the back and drive,” Missy said. “Or you can sit up here like this.”

Decked with lights and tree on the outside, Missy has collected a lot of Griswold décor to include on the inside, including Clark Griswold himself!



And we can’t forget the squirrel that jumps out of the tree in the movie.



Missy has her own latch hook Santa she made as a child, three crocheted snowmen from her grandma, and the original afghan that came with Kathy’s car.



She’s also stocked with candy canes and The Night Before Christmas to read to the kiddos.

And we can’t forget the water Missy has to keep her passengers hydrated.

“Why the Grismobile has become what it is because I think I just needed some entertainment stimulation,” Missy said. “Like that brings out the good heart vibes.”

And Missy is all about sharing the experience, so whether you need a ride after a night out, or want to see some Christmas lights, give her a call and make a donation to the Santa Dash!