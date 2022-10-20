LORAINE, N.D. (KXNET) — The Naked Moose II is in Loraine, North Dakota, right in between Mohall and Sherwood.

It’s owned by Jacqueline Kelly Tisher and she is also the CEO and Founder of Hope’s Home, which was founded 17 years ago.

It’s a collection of childcare facilities for children with complex medical needs throughout Saskatchewan, Canada.

“We started first actually in my house. My background is, I’m a nurse, a registered nurse in pediatric and neonatal intensive care and I did that for 13 years. But my number one most loved is that I’m a mom. So I had a child, my oldest daughter was born with spina bifida and Acacia, spent probably two of her 18 years in and out of the hospital,” said Tisher.

Hope’s Home came to be after Tisher lost both her daughters with medical needs.

She believes families should be able to have childcare for all of their children and that childcare centers serve as inclusive places for all children.

Hope’s Home also has another program where kids are able to stay long-term.

“Our homes, our other program are homes set up for children with medical needs that end up living in long-term care. And children should not grow up in hospitals. They should not grow up in long-term care facilities or nursing homes. Children should be in a home,” said Tisher.

Tisher acquired the Naked Moose in 2020 and around the same time, her partner was diagnosed with ALS.

“Being on hospice care, ’cause there’s no cure for ALS, and he was fortunate to be part of a stem cell trial and that was, that gave us a lot of hope. And I, yeah, it’s been, it’s been extremely challenging, especially this last year,” said Tisher.

When faced with adversity, it may be hard to see the positives in your everyday life.

But Tisher says what keeps her going, is hope.

“Hope is such a powerful word and I would say hope is a driving force of why I do what I do. And people have asked me ‘Why are you so positive? Jackie, how can you smile with so much going on?’ And we’ve had a lot of loss. I’ve had a lot of loss within my own life. I do believe each one of us has a destiny and a purpose, that God put us on this earth for a reason. I really do believe that. I strongly believe that, otherwise I don’t think I would be here,” she said.

And that’s why Jacqueline Kelly Tisher is someone you should know.

Hope’s Home is hosting a fundraiser on Friday named Swinging with the Stars.

It’s being held in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The goal is to raise $100,000.