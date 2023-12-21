BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota’s state capitol has a rich history, and all are welcome to visit and tour the building and capitol grounds. But there are some who know more of the intricacies that most of us do not.

Penny Neumiller has been working as a custodial supervisor at the State Capitol Complex since 2012, and she’s worked at the capitol for nearly two decades. She says working there is almost glamorous!

“It’s amazing, this building is just gorgeous,” said Neumiller. “But I can just imagine what the Empire State Building looks like. And that’s kind of what I kind of feel like I’m there, you know, just working here.”

But it’s not only the building that motivates Penny Neumiller to go to work in the afternoon and late into the night.

“I have a great staff. They actually get all the work done. It’s them doing the hard labor. We all get along great. We’re a great team,” said Neumiller.

A group of staff that loves to have fun, even in busy times such as the legislative session.

“It started out with Ronald Reagan there was a standup cut out that someone had in their office and we would hide it on each other and scare each other you know you’d come into the room and oh my god.”

Penny says she has experienced some interesting phenomena while working at the capitol late into the night when all is quiet.

“I was actually in the dinosaur part of the museum cleaning. And there was a bolt of lightning. And of course, I’m right next to the T Rex. And it was just this big monster, and the bolt of lightning, it was just really kind of freaky,” shared Neumiller.

And then there is the state library.

“When it’s very windy out, they kind of moan like it sounds like a lady. A lady crying almost the original and Julia is very very heavy.”

She also knows all of the interesting details one may not see on a typical visit to the capitol and the brass, found all throughout the capitol.

The capital is also known for its festive lights, such as the Christmas tree over the holidays.

But the lights don’t magically appear like Santa!

“So every night at five o’clock, the custodial staff, the first thing they’re supposed to do during the month of December is to come up to the floors that they clean. And we have to make sure if you have a red or green shade, you have to pull the shade,” shared Neumiller.

Penny Neumiller, the custodial supervisor who knows our state capitol like the back of her hand, is Someone You Should Know.