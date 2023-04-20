BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Rod Morasch is the head tennis professional for Bismarck Parks and Rec. He’ll be on the job for nine years in May. He’s been playing the game for a lot longer, beginning in high school, and getting more serious about it in college.



“I’ve won a tournament in six different decades,” Rod Morasch said. When asked what he thought about that, Morasch chuckled and simply said: “I’m old.”

A Washington native, Morasch went to school, wanting to be a teacher, but wound up taking a bit of a different path at first. “We had a mortgage company, we had a real estate company, we had a building company and a land development company where we went in and did the underground stuff like that,” Morasch said.



Morasch eventually got into teaching, first at the Vancouver Tennis Center. He also got into business systems which coincided with him finding a tennis job in Bismarck. “I wanted a full-time position where we could implement some of these business systems and Bismarck actually listened to me. I gave them a list of this is what we’re gonna do and this is how we’re gonna do it,” Morasch explained. Bismarck Parks & Recreation wasn’t the first place that called: “It was the best place that called,” Morasch said.



So, why a love of tennis? “Oh, that’s easy to answer. It’s about playing the perfect match,” Morasch explained. He believes anyone can learn the game by watching it. As far as playing the game though: “It’s hard. It’s the Man in the Mirror. If you’ve ever read about the Man in the Mirror, that’s the problem, but that’s also the solution,” Morasch said.



Besides being a way to earn a living and stay active, to Morasch, tennis means a lot more.

“I’ve met really, really nice people. Now, I’m to the point where I’m not only working with those people that I met, I’m also working with their kids and grandkids,” Morasch said.



Morasch said if you’re willing to learn and are between the ages of 3 and 93. he’s got something to teach you about tennis. If you’d like to suggest someone for Someone You Should Know, send us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com