BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— Does your job allow you to pet a camel? Terry Lincoln’s job does.

He’s the director of the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, meaning he’s not in Kansas anymore. “Not really too different from North Dakota life, looks really a lot the same,” Terry Lincoln said.



The Kansas native said his passion for working with animals came by way of saving one. “I was walking in the woods and I came across a hawk that was caught in a trap. And so, it was like, I was by myself, maybe 12, 13 years old, and I just thought: ‘Man! There’s nobody else.’ This is before cellphones or anything and so I need to help this hawk. So, being able to help that hawk get out of the trap and lo and behold it didn’t have any injuries, so I was able to turn it loose,” Lincoln said.



Lincoln’s love of animals would grow, working for the area humane society and eventually the zoo. Although it played a part, his decision to move to North Dakota in 1985 wasn’t based solely on the animals but rather the support for the Dakota Zoo, following a structure fire.



[The building]”Didn’t have insurance on it and within a few short weeks, they were able to have enough donations to rebuild that building. That sort of told me that: ‘Wow! You could do a lot here in this community with the support that they have and really that was the decision, the deciding factor, that got us to come here,” Lincoln said.



There have been a lot of changes and improvements in Lincoln’s 38 years at the Dakota Zoo, 37 as director. Right now, for example, a new river otter exhibit is being worked on. Also being worked on is which animals are the next to head to North Dakota. “It’s money, it’s climate, you know, how do those animals fit in here,” Lincoln explained.



Though he has a say in those decisions, Lincoln admits his job would be much tougher without the help of zoo staff and the zoo board. “As I travel around to other zoos across the country and I see the board’s involvement or many times a lack of board involvement in a zoo, I just think: ‘Wow! We’re really lucky,'” Lincoln said. It’s why retirement isn’t in his immediate future. But when that time does come, Lincoln says it won’t be easy. “With a supportive board and people coming to the zoo and enjoying it, it’s going to be hard to say goodbye,” Lincoln said.



Until then, Lincoln and Dakota Zoo staff will work to educate visitors about the importance of a zoo, the animals themselves, as well as how we humans can make sure the animals are around for years to come. When he’s not at the zoo, Lincoln spends his time as an EMT in New Salem, as well as teaching an EMT class at Bismarck State College. He also serves on several nationwide zoo committees.