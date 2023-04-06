LINCOLN, N.D. (KXNET)— Paxtyn and Zach Steckler are Kindergarten sweethearts. “We actually, at our wedding, we found, when we were going through a bunch of our stuff, we found a love note that I wrote him in Kindergarten that said: ‘I love you, Zach. You are my love.

Just stupid,” said a laughing Paxtyn Steckler.



After reconnecting, Paxtyn and Zach knew marriage was a good possibility. They’ve now been married for six years. Like a lot of newlyweds, they knew they wanted a family. “About six months after we got married, we found out we were expecting. We went in about our eight-week appointment, just to make sure, confirm everything and that’s when we were told something wasn’t right,” Steckler said.



After time and testing, the Steckler’s found out their son, whom they would name Maximillian, had numerous health issues. “But then, he did. He stuck it out ’til 36 weeks when my water broke. He was born and my eldest brother, who’s a priest, was in the operating room with us. And so, Max got handed to him. He baptized him and confirmed him right before he died,” Steckler said.



The Steckler’s said faith and family played a huge role in saying goodbye to Max. In fact, faith and Paxtyn’s sister-in-law would provide inspiration. “A few months after he passed away, she came to us with this idea and we were honored that she decided to name it after our son, which was amazing,” Steckler said. That idea is now known as Max’s Mission: boxes, filled with resources, and things like a candle, art and other comforting items for those who’ve lost a child.



“And so, we really encourage family members and friends to come and pick up these boxes and actually customize them, because they can open them, whether that’s adding their favorite candy or a gift card to their favorite restaurant,” Steckler said.



Paxtyn and Zach Steckler, parents now to three boys, said they are blessed to be able to help many families, providing care, comfort and consolation. “We just want people to not feel alone and to know that their child matters. And I think that’s so hard to do when you don’t physically have your child here anymore. That baby mattered. That was a human. That was your child.

No matter what, they’re important and they deserve to be talked about and loved and honored,” Steckler said.



