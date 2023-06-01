BALDWIN, N.D. (KXNET)— Green grass, sunshine and warmer temperatures. These are some signs Spring is here. “The snow will melt and it did and here we are,” Mary Podoll said.



Here is what’s now known as Stoll Farms and Baldwin Greenhouse and Nursery. This marks season number 30, but the first with its new owners. Mary Podoll is the energetic spokesperson for the business. She’s also: “The volunteer. I’m the mom of the new owners Jared and Ashley Stoll. They made the purchase from Scott and Melanie Werre about December 1st,” Podoll said. But don’t let her fool you. Podoll is more than just a volunteer. “I went to school to become an agronomist, soil health specialist, [and] went to work for the conservation service. So, I have a little bit of background about soil and soil health and a little bit about fertilizer and organic farming,” Podoll said.



Podoll believes it’s important for her son and daughter-in-law to carry on the legacy of the previous owners, all while trying to do business in a crowded field of competition, though they do have a home-grown advantage.



“We’re family operated. Also, because we start things from seed here. Everything has our hands on it. Everything,” Podoll said. Speaking of hands, Podoll has some advice for those who might be considering getting their hands dirty for the first time in 2023 but don’t dig the idea 100% just yet. “Just the idea of the beauty of the beautiful plants like geraniums and petunias that adds aesthetic value. I think we need it for our mental health. But growing vegetables, I mean what an awesome way in your family to stay healthy and teach good food habits,” Podoll said.



Good habits don’t just start on their own; a seed needs to be planted. And when ready to do so, Podoll and the staff will get customers ready to break ground and get growing.



