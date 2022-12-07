KX Sport Show Speakers

FREEDOM IN A CAN

What started out in the fall of 2012 as a once-in-a-lifetime road trip with a restored 1957 vintage camper shows no sign of slowing down. During their upcoming seminars, Shari Galiardi and Dave “Hutch” Hutchison will share what they discovered when they bid farewell to their careers in higher education and 3-bedroom house. For over a decade this couple has referred to their adventures in the tiny “canned ham style” camper they call home, as finding “Freedom in a Can.”

As outdoor enthusiasts and advocates for living sustainably, the couple has spent the past 10.5 years traveling over 150K miles across our continent, visiting all 50 states, 10 Canadian provinces, and a few other countries. Along the way, they have found great meaning in sharing their journey with others, doing seasonal work and volunteer service, visiting old friends and making many new ones, and falling in love with what makes our America great. Their seminars include stories, advice, challenges, and stunning images of the places they’ve visited. They will be presenting at the KX Sport Show, March 10, 11 and 12

“When we hit the road, we thought we might travel for at most a year and a half, but we’re still loving it – and haven’t looked back after over a decade,” says Galiardi. They’ve been called brave, adventurous and just plain crazy, but they are dedicated to “living large by living very small.” “It is a means for us to be outside and close to the natural wonders and wilderness we want to experience, while still having the comforts of home.”

Their inspiring adventures include hiking, biking, and paddling through nearly every US national park, cycling over 350 miles along the Great Allegheny Passage and C&O Towpath Trail, volunteering in a small village in Kenya, and much more. They’ve given time to several organic farms and served as environmental educators at various centers across the nation. “Our ideal lifestyle is a balance of paid work, volunteering, and travel.”

As experienced educators, the couple has taken their message on the road and online. Over the past few years, they’ve shared their novel story with a variety of audiences from intimate college campuses to large travel industry shows. From the University of North Carolina to America’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, PA, their message of thriving with less resonates with a wide audience. They also write for several online publications related to their traveling lifestyle, have a growing social media audience, and are ambassadors for Renogy Solar and The Dyrt (America’s #1 camping app) and several other outdoor brands.