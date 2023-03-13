On this week’s edition of After the Whistle, the KX sports team breaks down each of the matchups for the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament.

The first game of the tournament will feature No. 2 seed Shiloh Christian against Powers Lake-Burke Central.

Game two of the quarterfinal round in the Class B state tournament features third seeded Beulah against Medina-Pingree-Buchanan.

Game three of the quarterfinals of the Class B state tournament is top seeded Central Cass against Warwick.

The final game of the Class B state tournament quarterfinal round features Des Lacs-Burlington against Thompson.

In the final block of our show, the KX Sports team gives their predictions for the Class B Boys state tournament.