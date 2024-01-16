South Prairie-Max sophomore forward Bre Rose is one of the top players in Class A girls basketball, becoming a prolific scorer despite a rare eye infection that’s been a strain on her and her family’s life over the past four years.

Acanthamoeba Keratitis occurs in only one to 33 cases per million contact lens wearers in developed countries. Rose is among the few subjected to the pain caused by this eye parasite, leaving her temporarily blind in her left eye.

“We had to go to Minnesota almost every week for a while and I was on drops every hour throughout the night,” Rose said.

PHMB eye drops are one of the few treatments for this condition, but aren’t a permanent solution.

“I had to set an alarm every hour and my parents were up with me a lot and they really helped me and I’m glad we’ve made it a long way, and now I’m only on three drops a day,” Rose said.

But a long-term answer came for Rose last June when she underwent a cornea transplant, temporarily sidelining her from the hardwood.

“It was like a one-pound weight restriction. I couldn’t lift anymore and I asked my doctors, “Can I get into the gym,” like a ball’s not that heavy, maybe I can still shoot, but they made me wait a little while but after a few weeks, I was back and probably better than ever,” Rose said.

This multi-year process hasn’t stopped her from getting better at basketball, setting an example for anyone going through hard times.

“It all comes from my coaches and my family and especially God. Like He’s really pushed me. I’ve got a lot of messages from Him and just the whole journey itself may be motivating other people if they have to go through things. They’re like “Oh I can’t get through this,” but I just want to show people that it’s possible, especially with one eye,” Rose said.

“It shows that she’s very driven, and nothing can stop her, because even a few weeks ago she had eye surgery and she was at practice the next day, so she’s very motivated,” Sophomore Forward Abby Mikkelson said.

Transferring to South Prairie from Tioga this season, Rose gives the 11-1 Royals an extra scoring punch they didn’t have previously.

“We’re just 10 times better than last year. She is very determined and she’s very uplifting. She has a lot of energy and she’s a very good player,” Freshman Guard Rylee Routledge said.

“Some of the players on this team I’ve played with during summer and I’ve played AAU with, so I’ve known quite a few of them, but it’s a very different change and very different pace with the different classes now and it’s very different but I like it a lot, it’s a new opportunity for me,” Rose said.