The logo of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. (Image Credit: University of North Dakota)

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in leading North Dakota to a 55-7 win in the Fighting Hawks season opener on Saturday.

UND won its 37th home opener in a row. The last loss coming to Texas A&M – Kingsville,67-44, in 1986.

The Fighting Hawks, ranked 18th in the FCS coaches poll, led 14-0 at halftime, then broke the game open with 27 unanswered points in the third quarter.

Schuster was 22 of 26 passing for 262 yards. Trey Feeney came in and threw for another 102 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, Gaven Ziebarth rushed for 112 yards on seven carries, including a 79-yard score.

One of Schuster’s touchdown passes came off a reverse flea-flicker with Bo Belquist going 23 yards for the score, breaking tackles along the way. Belquist finished with seven catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Luke Bailey was 15 of 33 for 194 yards passing with a TD and an interception for the Bulldogs. Colin Howard had five catches for 100 yards.

Next week, the Fighting Hawks will play against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.