The best cowboys and cowgirls in the Badlands battled it out in Minot this weekend for the gold buckle and the right to be named champ in the RAM Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo.

Bareback riding

Bareback Riding Year End Champion: Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D.

Bareback Riding Average Champion: Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D.

Steer Wrestling

Steer Wrestling Year End Champion: Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D.

Steer Wrestling Average Champion: Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D.

Team Roping

Team Roping Year End Champion Header: Clay Ullery, Valleyview, Alb.

Heeler: Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D.

Team Roping Average Champion Header: Jade Schmidt, Box Elder, S.D.

Heeler: Jade Nelson, Midland, S.D.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Saddle Bronc Year End Champion: Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D.

Saddle Bronc Average Champion: Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D.

Breakaway Roping

Breakaway Roping Year End Champion: Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D.

Breakaway Roping Average Champion: Syerra Christensen, Kennebec, S.D.

Tie-down Roping

Tie Down Roping Year End Champion: Clint Kindred, Oral, S.D.

Tie Down Roping Average Champion: Austin Hurlburt, Neb.

Barrel Racing

Barrel Racing Year End Champion: Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D.

Barrel Racing Average Champion: Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D.

Bull Riding

Bull Riding Year End Champion: Jestyn Woodward, Custer, S.D.

Bull Riding Average Champion: Chance Schott, McLaughlin, S.D.