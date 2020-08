The Bismarck Larks continue their push for the Northwoods League regular season title, creating even more distance between them and the Mandan Flickertails.

Bismarck peppered the Flickertails’ pitching staff with runs all night, on their way to a 10-1 win at home.

Meanwhile in the Expedition League, the Badlands Big Sticks will clash with the Fremont Moo in the Championship Series this weekend.