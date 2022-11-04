Day 1 of the 2022 Buster Gilliss tournament tipped off on Friday, Nov. 4 in New Town. Eight MonDak Conference teams in action including the men’s and women’s teams of Williston State, Dakota College at Bottineau and Bismarck State
|Women’s Bracket
|Bismarck State Mystics
|78
|UTTC Thunderbirds
|63
|Final
|Lake Region Royals
|54
|Williston State Tetons
|48
|Final
|Dawson C.C. Buccaneers
|77
|Dakota College at Bottineau Lady Jacks
|44
|Final
|Men’s Bracket
|UTTC Thunderbirds
|94
|Bismarck State Mystics
|88
|Final
|Lake Region Royals
|65
|Williston State Tetons
|63
|Final
|Dawson C.C. Buccaneers
|Dakota College at Bottineau Jacks
|Final