Day 1 of the 2022 Buster Gilliss tournament tipped off on Friday, Nov. 4 in New Town. Eight MonDak Conference teams in action including the men’s and women’s teams of Williston State, Dakota College at Bottineau and Bismarck State

Women’s Bracket
Bismarck State Mystics78UTTC Thunderbirds63Final
Lake Region Royals54Williston State Tetons48Final
Dawson C.C. Buccaneers 77Dakota College at Bottineau Lady Jacks44Final
Men’s Bracket
UTTC Thunderbirds94Bismarck State Mystics88Final
Lake Region Royals65Williston State Tetons63Final
Dawson C.C. BuccaneersDakota College at Bottineau JacksFinal