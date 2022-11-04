Day 1 of the 2022 Buster Gilliss tournament tipped off on Friday, Nov. 4 in New Town. Eight MonDak Conference teams in action including the men’s and women’s teams of Williston State, Dakota College at Bottineau and Bismarck State

Women’s Bracket Bismarck State Mystics 78 UTTC Thunderbirds 63 Final Lake Region Royals 54 Williston State Tetons 48 Final Dawson C.C. Buccaneers 77 Dakota College at Bottineau Lady Jacks 44 Final