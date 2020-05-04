Basketball: Rugby reacts to the cancellation of Class B tournament

Ruby’s basketball team was bound for the state tournament as the two seed before it was suspended, and then cancelled this week.

The Panthers only had three losses this season, and dominated region six en route to the big dance. The team knew a cancellation of the tournament was possible, but the official news hit them hard.

“Well just kind of heartbroken I guess,” Rugby basketball coach Mike Santjer said. “I think over the last few weeks there was probably that idea in the back of our head that it was maybe not going to happen for us, so just heart broken for the guys as hard as they worked to accomplish it and get to that point and to not let it happen just more heartbreaking then anything.”

Rugby last won the state title in 2015.