Basketball: Rugby reacts to the cancellation of Class B tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ruby’s basketball team was bound for the state tournament as the two seed before it was suspended, and then cancelled this week.

The Panthers only had three losses this season, and dominated region six en route to the big dance. The team knew a cancellation of the tournament was possible, but the official news hit them hard.

“Well just kind of heartbroken I guess,” Rugby basketball coach Mike Santjer said. “I think over the last few weeks there was probably that idea in the back of our head that it was maybe not going to happen for us, so just heart broken for the guys as hard as they worked to accomplish it and get to that point and to not let it happen just more heartbreaking then anything.”

Rugby last won the state title in 2015.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Rugby Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Basketball"

Hazen Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Track"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Hair Salons Open Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Salons Open Up"

Robert One Minute 5-3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-3"

Minot Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Census"

Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sawyer Restaurant Opens Back up"

Williams County Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams County Testing"

Case Numbers Update May 3rd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 3rd"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

Paulette's Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paulette's Retirement"

Slashing State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slashing State Budget"

Comic Shop Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Shop Marathon"

Robert One Minute 5-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-2"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20"

DCB Hockey coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Hockey coach"

Rugby Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Softball"

Case Numbers Update for May 2nd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update for May 2nd"

NDHSAA cancels spring season

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA cancels spring season"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge