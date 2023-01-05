It’s been eight years since the start of South Prairie Boys Basketball. After winning 13 games a season ago the Royals hope to take the next step this year.

“We’ve been trying to get over the hump of making it to regionals. Three years in a row we’ve lost that play-in game, that region play-in game, so that is on the guys minds and that’s the one goal we have I know we always want to have the goal of state championship but we’ve got a young program still and so it’s steps and our next step is making the regional tournament, so that is our main goal this year,” Jordan Cooper, Head Coach, said.

This year the Royals return eight key players from 2022 including leading scorer Carter Korslien and senior guard Gage Olson.

This year’s senior class has learned to take pride in doing the little things.

“We’ve been doing this since I was a Freshman called water the bamboo it’s a pretty big part of our practice and we start off by taking a big charge and getting on the floor and that kind of helps propel us into the game situations and getting on the floor and getting the 50/50 balls,” Olson said.

Coming out of Christmas break their focused on improving defensively in the last couple of months of the season and that all starts Friday night at Parshall/North Shore Plaza.

“We know that they’re tall, they got some big dudes on their team. They got some fast dudes that can dribble the ball too. They have a couple of good shooters so just focusing on shutting down their bigs and don’t let them shoot,” Korslien said.