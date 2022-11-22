The Surrey Mustangs are also a team looking to improve from a year ago. The group finished one game under .500 last year and saw their season end in the District 12 Tournament against South Prairie-Max.

This season they are relying on the leadership from the four seniors on the team to help the Freshman prepare for their home opener next week.

One strength for Surrey this year is that they have the exact same team from a year ago on the court.

“I think it helps us out a lot I think having the same team and even having these Freshmen that we did play with last year I think it’s just great to have all of us back together,” Amanda Severson, Senior Point Guard, said.

“All of us girls we’ve been playing together for quite a few years and some of us have even been playing together since kindergarten and the y leagues so we have a pretty strong bond together,” Mia Aberle, Senior Point Guard, said.