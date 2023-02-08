The Kidder County Wolves are a team to watch out for in Class B girls’ basketball. The Wolves are the top team in region three after winning 12 of their last 13 games.

“It’s a fun time of year, and basically you’re looking at tough game after tough game,” Wolves’ Head Coach Dan Welder said. “There’s no give me’s anymore.”

The Wolves wouldn’t have it any other way. They’re hoping to end a three-year run without a state tournament appearance.

“Experience, you just can’t overlook it,” Welder said.

Only two players on the current roster played on that tournament team in 2019, giving them a taste of something they hope to achieve again this season.

“I try to remind them of that every now and then, you know, just ‘remember that feeling when you were there?'” Welder explained.

“It’s a very big goal for us, because that was the best time ever getting there, and I think we have a good chance this year with this squad,” senior forward Kennedy Harter said.

To get to the top, the Wolves need to continue to be dominant on defense, where they’re giving up an average of less than 33 points per contest during their current eight game win streak.

“This year we’ve put in a little bit more of a five out man-to-man defense, and we hadn’t been doing that a ton, but thatt I think has been helping us a lot this year,” junior Grace Nicholson said.

Although they’re small in stature, the Wolves won’t back down, and they don’t plan to until they’ve achieved their dream.

“It would mean the world to us if we went to state because I remember when Kennedy, Avery and I were in fifth and sixth grade and we were like, ‘We can’t wait until we’re older and we get to play as seniors and juniors, and we’re going to be a great team.’ It really came true,” Nicholson said.