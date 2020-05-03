Big Sticks’ season postponed

The Badlands Big Sticks season has been postponed, but the team is confident they will be playing soon.

General manager Jason Watson says the organization is preparing ahead of time as much as possible. Expedition League owners are meeting every week, so Watson says he believes a shortened season can happen, but the safety of players and fans is the team’s first priority

“It’d be really difficult to get to know the players if they couldn’t sign autographs, or come within six feet of you,” Big Sticks general manager Jason Watson said. “We’re just hoping that this all passes, so everybody can be safe and enjoy multiple nights at the ballpark.”

The Big Sticks were the Expedition League champions last year, so they are hopeful for back-to-back runs at that title.