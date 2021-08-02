Bismarck Bucks bracing for final stretch of the regular season

The Bismarck Bucks are entering the final stretch of their regular season, and are sitting in a good position to make the IFL playoffs for the first time.

The Bucks have two games left before the postseason, and both of them are on the road. If they win both they’ll finish the season at 9-6 and earn the fifth seed. With a little help they could secure a home playoff game as the number four seed.

“As long as we can take care of that, go 1-0 each week, be it at home or on the road that’s going to help us take care of business,” head coach Rod Miller said. “So when you know you have a mission at hand to do that it doesn’t make a difference if you’re home or away we want to be 1-0.”

That’s how we’ve been approaching it this entire season,” defensive lineman Da’Von Keith said. “Not even just towards this latter part, but each week we want to handle our business this week and let the cards fall how they fall. All we can do is control ourselves and control what we have in front of us, and that’s it.”

The Bucks go on the road this weekend to face the Iowa Barnstormers.