Busy baseball Friday sees action around the state as Babe Ruth opens season

Baseball was being played around the state on Friday as teams opened their first week of Babe Ruth baseball.

The Bismarck Governors took on the Aberdeen Smitty’s in the Border Battle in Mandan. The Governors jumped out to an early lead after a Cade Feeney hit rolls to the wall. The Governors score seven runs in the first, and go on to win 13-1.

In game two of the Border Battle the Mandan Chiefs faced off against the Aberdeen Smitty’s. The Smitty’s got ahead early with a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Mandan’s Cole Schmidt would be the hero though, hitting a walk off grand slam to give the Chiefs a 5-3 win.

In Dickinson, the Roughriders were taking on the Billings Expos. Nathaniel Jikk gets the scoring going in the first inning for the Roughriders with a double to make it 2-0. The Roughriders would go on to score seven runs on seven hits in the first two innings. They win it 13-1.

In Minot, the Minot Metros and Mandan A’s faced off in a double header at Corbett Field. The Metros trailed by one in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Hunter Ruzicka hits the homerun to give the Metros a 4-3 win.

In the second game of the double header, Mandan scores two runs early off of a wild pitch. Later in the second inning, Karsyn Jablonski gets an RBI to extend the A’s lead. The A’s would go on to win 14-4.