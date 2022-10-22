Cross Country teams from across the state headed to Jamestown’s Parkhurst Recreation Area for the Class A state meet on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Williston is the defending champion in both the boys and girls divisions and the Coyote boys squad will be the favorite to defend its title. Bismarck High will be a strong challenger.

In the girls’ division, Bismarck High, Minot High, and Williston are expected to battle for the championship.

Girls Team Results Williston 93 Red River 104 Bismarck 119 Legacy 128 Minot 173

Girls Individual Results Jaelyn Ogle (Watford City) 18:16 Lauren Dosch (Red River) 19:00 Jacelyn Schiller (Red River) 19:07 Trinity Jessen (Minot) 19:31 Jordan Knudsvig (West Fargo) 19:35

Boys Team Results Williston 46 Bismarck 64 Legacy 115 Red River 151 Century 155