DCB Women’s Hockey team continues to build program after inaugural season

The Dakota College at Bottineau Ladyjacks finished the 2020 season 8-5 after the pandemic cut their debut season short. Coming into this season, they are excited to see what they can do with a year under their skates.

With only losing three players, head coach Reed Loucks said that is vital in the second year of building this program.

“We’ve got a good core of girls coming back and a lot of experience and chemistry and everything. And with our incoming Freshman, they’re going to be a lot of help and we should be ready to go,” Loucks said.

Returners like Adyson Jelleberg and Chloe Burt said they are going to use their experience to show the new girls what the program is all about.

“It’s a second-year program, our coaches are brand new too so having that leadership sets a good example for the younger girls coming up especially at a two-year school when we can only play two years here so having that example for the younger girls to lead next season is going to be huge for us,” Burt said.

“Knowing that we didn’t have rookies last year and bring them into the way we do things, the way we move, the way we act around each other, and making sure we just push them in every aspect is really big,” Jelleberg said.

Loucks said he is ready to get back out on the ice and show everyone what this team is all about.

“There are a lot of good teams in our league and we just have to make sure we play better than all the rest,” Loucks said. “The girls just need to work hard and I know if we work hard and they do their best we should be very successful.”

Burt said she is proud to be a part of the foundation and looks forward to seeing all the success they have.

“It’s fun and exciting to see what in the next couple of years what the program has built and how many national titles we can get from it,” Burt said.

The Ladyjacks hit the ice at North Dakota State on Saturday, November 6 to start their season.