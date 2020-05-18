Dickinson athletes give back through virtual reading

Dickinson high school athletes are doing their part to help the younger generation by reading to elementary school students virtually.

Roosevelt Elementary teacher Amber Berg came up with the idea. She says with teachers having so much on their plates virtual read a louds help them out, and what better way to help than by having the athletes they look up to read to them.

“You go to a game or whatever, and you see all these younger kids running around the football fields or the basketball courts watching,” Roosevelt Elementary teacher Amber Berg said.”Sometimes you forget about them, so being in an elementary school I hear the little kids talk about, ‘oh did you see this happen?’ or ‘did you see when so and so did this?’ It was just kind of a natural fit.”

Berg says some athletes have already asked to read more books for the students.

