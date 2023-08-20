BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The young team representing North Dakota at the 2023 Little League World Series has been removed from the tournament following back-to-back losses in the double elimination bracket.

The Fargo-based team earned the honor of representing the Midwest United States in the tournament– becoming the first team from North Dakota to make it to Williamsport. Unfortunately, they were defeated during their first game on Friday against the Southwest Region, represented by a team from Needville, Texas. The North Dakotan team was then eliminated in a 7-1 lose to Henderson, Nevada, who represented the Mountain Region.

The Little League World Series will continue until August 27, 2023.